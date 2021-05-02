Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oddo Bhf cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

