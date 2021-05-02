Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oddo Bhf cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

