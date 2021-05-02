Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

