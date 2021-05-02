Bfsg LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $611.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

