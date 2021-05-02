BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.41.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,287,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

