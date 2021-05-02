BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Short Interest Up 53.8% in April

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,008,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioSolar stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384,170. BioSolar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

