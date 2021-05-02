Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

