Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits Market Cap of $14.34 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001457 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.