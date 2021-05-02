Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.0853

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $51,164.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00034999 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001142 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003252 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

