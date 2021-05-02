Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $103,956.73 and $92.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00279265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.65 or 0.01121249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.34 or 0.00730871 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.85 or 1.00126309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

