BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 35.9% Higher This Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.19 or 0.00854725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00096232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00047676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.12 or 0.08598790 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

