Bitsdaq Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $402,852.22 and approximately $82.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsdaq Profile

BQQQ is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

