Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Acquires £153,120 in Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Ian McDonough purchased 528,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £153,120 ($200,052.26).

Ian McDonough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackbird alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Ian McDonough acquired 100,000 shares of Blackbird stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Shares of Blackbird stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.71 million and a P/E ratio of -54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.