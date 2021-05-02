BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Trimmed by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC cut its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.18.

BL opened at $116.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.20 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

