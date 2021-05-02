BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BlackLine by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.20 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

