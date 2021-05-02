BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 73.2% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

