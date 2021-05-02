BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

