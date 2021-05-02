Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

