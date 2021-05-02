Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRSM. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of PRSM stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. Blue Prism Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,290.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,497.24.

In related news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total value of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

