BMO Capital Markets Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $263.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s previous close.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.13.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $186.43 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $136.72 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

