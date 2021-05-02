BMO Capital Markets Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.52 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

