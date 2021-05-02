BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 19,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,206. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

