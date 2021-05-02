Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 651.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.25 ($8.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.88) on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 472.60 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3,780.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 822.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 747.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

