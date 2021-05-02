Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 10,049 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

