Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 22,377 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after buying an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,868,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,959,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

