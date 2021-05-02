Bokf Na Sells 1,020 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of AJG opened at $144.95 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

