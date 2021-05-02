Bokf Na Sells 2,595 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $8,714,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $122.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.