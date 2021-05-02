Bokf Na Sells 3,573 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

