Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.27 and a 200 day moving average of $177.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

