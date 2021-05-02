BoringDAO (BOR) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $616.32 or 0.01084682 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $53.02 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.59 or 0.00847570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.88 or 0.08732534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00047271 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

