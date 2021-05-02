Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,286.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 203,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

