BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Stolper Co grew its holdings in BP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.16 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

