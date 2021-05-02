Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 1,325 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $211.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $153.01 and a one year high of $223.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average is $199.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

