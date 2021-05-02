Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$3.25 price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) alerts:

CVE:BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.