Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

