Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of BAK opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

