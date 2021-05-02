Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 365,365 shares.The stock last traded at $15.13 and had previously closed at $15.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The stock has a market cap of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of -39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

