Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 365,365 shares.The stock last traded at $15.13 and had previously closed at $15.56.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
The stock has a market cap of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of -39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.