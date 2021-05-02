Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post $1.89 EPS

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

