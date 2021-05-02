Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Merchants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $46.21. 243,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

