Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Merchants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $46.21. 243,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit