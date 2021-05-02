Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,296. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,701,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,238.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 694,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.