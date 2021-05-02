Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMER. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

OMER stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 290,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omeros by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Omeros by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

