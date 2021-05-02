Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.27. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after buying an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.