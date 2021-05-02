Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VERO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 286,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,656. The company has a market cap of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

