Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post -$1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce ($1.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,905,639 shares of company stock valued at $55,779,969. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

