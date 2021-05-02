Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

FOLD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 1,976,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,379 shares of company stock worth $795,330 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

