Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Post $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.21. 1,248,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.59 and a 200 day moving average of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $304.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

