Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.36. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.