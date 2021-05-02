Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $62.75

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

