Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) PT at $125.67

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CTLT stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Catalent by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

