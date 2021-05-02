Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $10.80

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

