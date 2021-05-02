Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) PT at $16.33

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 245,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,499. The company has a market capitalization of $820.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

